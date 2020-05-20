Coronavirus: Here’s what you might expect when Toronto’s hair salons reopen

Send this page to someone via email

“Look at my hair. I look like a sheepdog right now,” said Premier Doug Ford last week after announcing hair salons and barbershops would remain closed during phase one of Ontario’s reopening amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While Ford and so many other Ontario residents continue to lament an unkempt hairstyle, split ends or undyed roots, we will all have to wait a little longer. But when hair salons do get approval to reopen, it will likely see a very different salon experience.

“We’ve removed 50 per cent of the chairs allowing us to have enough distance between our guests and our stylists as well,” said Ray Civello, president and CEO of Civello Salons.

The Civello chain of hair salons in Toronto and Vancouver posted The new Civello experience – procedures and protocols on the company’s website recently, but the company head said the planning started seven weeks ago.

The changes at his salons include the expectation of having your temperature taken upon entering the location by a contactless, infrared thermometer. It will check the temperature of every staff member and client that enters the salon. Any staff members or clients with a temperature above 99 F will be sent home.

After applying hand sanitizer, clients will receive a face mask if they don’t come with one.

But that’s just the start.

Outside food and/or drinks will not be permitted in the salon. Serving beverages of any kind, magazines and complimentary charging stations will be temporarily unavailable.

Probably the most significant changes at Civello Salons will be the removal of the customary shampoo before the cut and blow-dry post haircut.

“This enables the person to be in and out as quickly as possible,” said Civello.

“It’s going to be a little different but not blow-drying. It doesn’t blow the air around.”

In addition, there will no makeup applications, no hot towel treatments or aesthetic services like pedicures and manicures.

Civello said he is hoping he and his team of stylists at his four Toronto locations will be permitted to open salon doors in early June.

“At the end of the day, it’s so that we can bring people back — both the stylists and our clients — and provide a wonderful experience, an uplifting experience, which is so needed right now,” said Civello.

“We really need to feel good again.”