Lifestyle March 26 2020 4:50pm 01:05 Here are some hair tips from professional stylists Don’t have access to a hair stylist? Here are some simple, at-home tips to take care of your hair. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6738132/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6738132/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?