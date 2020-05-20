2 new coronavirus cases in Peterborough area bring overall total to 78, health unit reports

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

For the second day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported another two new cases of coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Wednesday.

The new cases brings the health unit’s overall total to 78. The health unit serves the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

In its daily update released at 4:40 p.m Wednesday, the health unit reports that of the 78 cases, seven remain active and 69 have been declared resolved.

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications.

3:15 Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario’s top doctor says province not yet out of ‘first wave’ of COVID-19 cases Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario’s top doctor says province not yet out of ‘first wave’ of COVID-19 cases

An outbreak remains declared at Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Approximately 6,900 people have been tested for coronavirus.

Story continues below advertisement