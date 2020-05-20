Menu

Health

2 new coronavirus cases in Peterborough area bring overall total to 78, health unit reports

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 5:32 pm
Updated May 20, 2020 5:33 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports 78 confirmed cases of coronavirus in its jurisdiction as of Wednesday.
The Canadian Press

For the second day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reported another two new cases of coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Wednesday.

The new cases brings the health unit’s overall total to 78. The health unit serves the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

READ MORE: Peterborough area coronavirus case curve ‘flattening out,’ medical officer of health says

In its daily update released at 4:40 p.m Wednesday, the health unit reports that of the 78 cases, seven remain active and 69 have been declared resolved.

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications.

An outbreak remains declared at Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough.

Approximately 6,900 people have been tested for coronavirus.

