Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating after human remains found in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 20, 2020 4:11 pm
According to officers, the remains were found by a motorist near the area of Highway 400 and Highway 93.
According to officers, the remains were found by a motorist near the area of Highway 400 and Highway 93. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Orillia OPP say they’re investigating after human remains were found near the highway in Oro-Medonte, Ont., Wednesday morning.

According to officers, the remains were found by a motorist near the area of Highway 400 and Highway 93.

READ MORE: Human remains found after man goes missing in Meaford, Ont., 1 arrested: OPP

The Orillia OPP crime unit, central region forensic identification services, central region emergency response team and central region canine unit are assisting the Ontario coroner with the investigation.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122  or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Highway 400Orillia OPPHighway 93Oro-MedonteOntario coronerHighway 400 and Highway 93Highway 400 Oro-MedonteHighway 93 Oro-medonteOro-Medonte human remains
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.