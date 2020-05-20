Police investigating after human remains found in Oro-Medonte, Ont.

Orillia OPP say they’re investigating after human remains were found near the highway in Oro-Medonte, Ont., Wednesday morning.
According to officers, the remains were found by a motorist near the area of Highway 400 and Highway 93.
The Orillia OPP crime unit, central region forensic identification services, central region emergency response team and central region canine unit are assisting the Ontario coroner with the investigation.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
