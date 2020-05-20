7th COVID-19 death reported in Saskatchewan, 21 new coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan has recorded its seventh death from COVID-19.

Health officials say a resident in their 60s from the north region who tested positive for the coronavirus has died.

The death comes as the province recorded 21 new cases — the most in one day since May 7.

Sixteen of the new cases are in the far north — nine in La Loche and six in Beauval. Four case were reported in the north and one in Saskatoon.

The majority of the 120 active cases in the province — 102 — are in the far north.

Other regions with active cases are the north (11), Saskatoon (five), Regina (one) and the central region (one).

Four people are in hospital in Saskatoon, three who are in intensive care.

Officials said 24 more people have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 494.

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

88 people are 19 and under

223 people are 20 to 39

187 are 40 to 59

104 people are 60 to 79

18 people are 80 and over

Males make up 49 per cent of the cases, females 51 per cent.

Officials said 339 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 139 are travel-related, 71 are under investigation by public health and 71 have no known exposure.

Saskatchewan has completed 41,951 tests so far for the virus, up 345 from Tuesday.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is updating the coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

