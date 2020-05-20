Sia reveals she adopted 2 teen boys who were aging out of foster care

Send this page to someone via email

During a virtual interview for SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up show on Wednesday, Sia, the Aussie pop singer, confirmed that she is now an adopted mother.

After speaking about how they’ve all been coping in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, co-host Stanley T. asked the 44-year-old musician to confirm whether or not she had adopted a son last year.

“I did,” she responded with a smile.

“I actually adopted two sons last year.”

The Cheap Thrills singer said that she had adopted the two young men at the age of 18, just before they “[aged] out of the foster care system.”

Sia attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

“They’re both 19 years old now and … yeah, I love them,” she said.

READ MORE: Ryan Seacrest responds to rumours he had a stroke on TV

While Sia said both of her sons were both struggling during the global health crisis, she admitted that one of them was experiencing more difficulty than the other.

Story continues below advertisement

“They are both finding it pretty difficult,” she told host Nicole Ryan. “One moreso than the other.”

The singer did, however, seem happy to share that they were both “doing things that are really good for them,” which has helped them.

“They’re really doing a lot of educational stuff that’s good for them,” she added.

Sia performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 23, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nev. John Shearer/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Sia first made mention of one of her sons back in January in a GQ profile about American music producer Diplo — to whom she admitted to being “sexually attracted.”

In the article she spoke about her desire to have sex with the 41-year-old DJ, but said that she had “just adopted a son” and didn’t “have time for a relationship.”

As of this writing, Sia has never publicly disclosed the names of her two sons.

The Morning Mash Up can be heard every weekday between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. (ET) via SiriusXM, which can be streamed for free until May 30.

Additionally, Sia released the lead single from her upcoming and untitled 10-track album on Wednesday.

The upbeat, melody-driven tune is called Together and is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Story continues below advertisement

As of this writing, its unclear when the musical project will be released, however, it has been revealed that Kate Hudson will star in Music — its accompanying feature-length film, which was also written and directed by Sia.