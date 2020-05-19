Explosives found at residence near Colonel Talbot Rd. and Hwy. 401, say London police

London Police, Middlesex-London Paramedics and London Fire are on scene at a southwest London home after reportedly finding explosive devices.
MLP are asking people to avoid the area of Colonel Talbot Rd and Hwy 401.
“Explosives were located on a residential property, and we were doing a controlled detonation,” Const. Sandasha Bough told Global News.
Bough said there is nothing suspicious about the incident.
