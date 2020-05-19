Explosives found at residence near Colonel Talbot Rd. and Hwy. 401, say London police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London Police, Middlesex-London Paramedics and London Fire are on scene at a southwest London home after reportedly finding explosive devices.

MLP are asking people to avoid the area of Colonel Talbot Rd and Hwy 401.

Active Incident: @MLPS911 @lpsmediaoffice @LdnOntFire are currently on scene in the area of Colonel Talbot Rd and Hwy 401. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/7Qh3Ubif49 — ML Paramedic Service (@MLPS911) May 19, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Story continues below advertisement

“Explosives were located on a residential property, and we were doing a controlled detonation,” Const. Sandasha Bough told Global News.

Bough said there is nothing suspicious about the incident.

1:16 OPP execute search warrants as part of methamphetamine trafficking investigation OPP execute search warrants as part of methamphetamine trafficking investigation