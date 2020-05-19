Menu

Crime

Explosives found at residence near Colonel Talbot Rd. and Hwy. 401, say London police

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 6:51 pm
London Police, Middlesex-London Paramedics, and London Fire are on scene at southwest London home after finding explosive devices.
London Police, Middlesex-London Paramedics, and London Fire are on scene at southwest London home after finding explosive devices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

London Police, Middlesex-London Paramedics and London Fire are on scene at a southwest London home after reportedly finding explosive devices.

MLP are asking people to avoid the area of Colonel Talbot Rd and Hwy 401.

“Explosives were located on a residential property, and we were doing a controlled detonation,” Const. Sandasha Bough told Global News.

Bough said there is nothing suspicious about the incident.

