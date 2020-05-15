Menu

Canada

London Ont. man charged after police seized rifle, ammo in city’s east-end

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 5:12 pm
Updated May 15, 2020 5:14 pm
Officials say they seized a bolt action rifle with modified stock, 52 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, and a 12 gauge shotgun shell.
London police

London, Ont., police say a man has been arrested after a rifle and ammunition were seized Thursday during a search of a residence on Marconi Boulevard.

Officials say they seized a bolt action rifle with modified stock, 52 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition, and a 12 gauge shotgun shell.

Police say a 24-year-old man from London is facing several charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, and breach of probation.

The accused was expected to appear in court Friday.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

