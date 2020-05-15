Menu

Canada

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police officer charged following fraud investigation: police

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 3:00 pm
File / Global News

Chatham-Kent, Ont., police say one of their own officers has been arrested and charged following a fraud investigation.

In a statement released Friday, police say on Dec. 27, 2019, a local citizen reported to police that he had had personal blank cheques stolen.

The investigation revealed a Chatham-Kent police officer may have been involved, and as a result, the Chatham-Kent Police Service made a request to the Sarnia Police Service to investigate the incident.

Chatham man charged with fraud over claim wife had coronavirus following collision

Following the investigation, Const. Cristelle Vanden Enden was charged with fraud under $5,000, use of a forged document and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say she was released on an undertaking and scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 9.

Vanden Enden is currently on leave from work, officials say.

