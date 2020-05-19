Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

2 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Peterborough area, health unit reports

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 4:55 pm
Updated May 19, 2020 5:06 pm
A health-care worker swabs a woman at a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, May 10, 2020. Peterborough Public Health reports ?? cases in its jurisdiction on Tuesday.
A health-care worker swabs a woman at a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Sunday, May 10, 2020. Peterborough Public Health reports ?? cases in its jurisdiction on Tuesday. Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES

Peterborough Public Health reports two new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 76 cases.

In its daily situation report released at 4:40 p.m., the health unit reported two new cases after reporting one new case on Sunday — the first in a week — and none on Monday.

The health unit serves Peterborough city and county, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

READ MORE: Coronavirus outbreak declared over at St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care in Peterborough

Of the 76 cases, 69 of them have been declared resolved which is approximately 91 per cent.

 

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit also reports that 6,850 people have been tested.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications.

An outbreak declared on May 11 at Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough remains in effect, the health unit reports.

First hospitalized patient with COVID-19 released in Peterborough
First hospitalized patient with COVID-19 released in Peterborough
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Peterborough CountyOutbreakPeterborough Public HealthPeterborough coronavirusPeterborough COVID-19Curve LakeHiawatha First NationPeterborough COVID-19 cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.