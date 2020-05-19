2 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Peterborough area, health unit reports

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports two new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 76 cases.

In its daily situation report released at 4:40 p.m., the health unit reported two new cases after reporting one new case on Sunday — the first in a week — and none on Monday.

The health unit serves Peterborough city and county, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Of the 76 cases, 69 of them have been declared resolved which is approximately 91 per cent.

The health unit also reports that 6,850 people have been tested.

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications.

An outbreak declared on May 11 at Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough remains in effect, the health unit reports.

