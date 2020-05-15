Coronavirus: One new resolved case in Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

For the fourth day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reports 73 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Friday.

In its situation report released at 4:40 p.m. Friday, the health unit says of the 73 confirmed cases, 68 of them are now resolved, one additional case within the last 24 hours.

Since the pandemic there have been two COVID-19-related deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction, which includes the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The health unit also reports that approximately 6,250 people have been tested for the coronavirus, highlighting that testing in long-term care facilities and retirement homes may impact data.

An institutional outbreak remains declared at Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough.

