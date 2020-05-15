Menu

Health

Coronavirus: One new resolved case in Peterborough and area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 5:01 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports 73 confirmed cases of coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Friday.
For the fourth day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reports 73 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction on Friday.

In its situation report released at 4:40 p.m. Friday, the health unit says of the 73 confirmed cases, 68 of them are now resolved, one additional case within the last 24 hours.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 1st hospitalized case at Peterborough Regional Health Centre discharged

Since the pandemic there have been two COVID-19-related deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction, which includes the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Peterborough businesses hit the ground running for physical reopen on May 19
The health unit also reports that approximately 6,250 people have been tested for the coronavirus, highlighting that testing in long-term care facilities and retirement homes may impact data.

An institutional outbreak remains declared at Kawartha Heights Retirement Living in Peterborough.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Canada Coronaviruscovid-19 newsCoronavirus In CanadaPeterborough Public HealthCOVID-19 updatePeterborough Regional Health CentrePeterborough coronavirusPeterborough COVID-19
