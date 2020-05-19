Coronavirus outbreaks declared at long-term care home in Fenelon Falls, retirement home in Port Hope

New coronavirus outbreaks were declared over the weekend in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, an outbreak was declared Monday at the Fenelon Court long-term care home in Fenelon Falls in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The health unit says the outbreak was declared after an asymptomatic staff member tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Other outbreaks in the municipality remain in effect at Caressant Care in Lindsay, which was declared on May 4 after one resident tested positive for the virus, and at Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon after one staff member tested positive.

A new outbreak in Northumberland County was declared Saturday in Port Hope at Empire Crossing Retirement Home. The health unit says an asymptomatic resident tested positive for the virus during enhanced surveillance testing.

An outbreak also remains in effect at Maplewood Nursing Home in Brighton. The outbreak was declared on May 4 after one resident tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the health unit reports.

As of Monday evening, the health unit reported 165 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in its jurisdiction, which includes 142 cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes (118 resolved), 16 in Northumberland County (15 resolved) and seven in Haliburton County (all resolved).

There have been 32 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, all in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Of the 32 deaths, 28 were associated with the outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, which was declared over on Friday.