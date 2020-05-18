Bylaw officers keep eye on popular Calgary parks over May long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

City of Calgary bylaw officers are keeping an eye on a few green spaces throughout the city due to an influx of people on May long weekend.

“All parks are seeing activity but there [are] a few that we’re monitoring more closely,” said City of Calgary communications supervisor Rudy De Ciancio on Monday.

The hot spots include Sue Higgins Park, Carburn Park, Sandy Beach and the New Brighton skateboard park.

Despite bylaw officers watching those areas more closely, the city said that for the most part, Calgarians have been respecting the physical distancing rules in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

De Ciancio said that as of Sunday night at 9 p.m., bylaw officers conducted 117 patrols and issued 64 educational warnings and no tickets.

“I think most people obey the rules and keep their own space,” Ryan Roetsch said during his outdoor workout on Monday. “I think everyone has been polite about it and I haven’t seen any issues from anyone.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Calgary mother of two Hannah Slomp.

“I’ve been finding things pretty good,” she said. “People, in general, try to avoid one another, but when we all want to go to the same places, it can become challenging.”

Currently, Albertans are not allowed to gather outside in groups larger than 50 individuals and people who are not from the same household must keep two metres apart, the province said last week.

People gathering indoors are not allowed to have groups larger than 15 people and must follow social distancing guidelines.

The city said it will provide updated May long weekend enforcement numbers on Tuesday.