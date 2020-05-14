What you can and cannot do in Calgary on May 14 amid Phase 1 of Alberta’s relaunch

Send this page to someone via email

Phase 1 of Alberta’s plan to relaunch the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic begins on Thursday, May 14, but Calgary and Brooks, Alta., will see restrictions eased at a slower pace than the rest of the province.

On Wednesday afternoon, Premier Jason Kenney cited the fact that 75 per cent of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the province are in those two cities as the reason for the different pacing.

Here’s what you can and cannot do in Calgary starting on May 14 as we enter the first phase of the provincial relaunch:

What can I do in Calgary starting on May 14?

Visit retail businesses such as clothing stores, furniture stores, bookstores and farmers markets

Visit museums and art galleries

Send my children to daycare and out-of-school care, though they will have limits on occupancy

Book some non-urgent surgeries, which will resume gradually

In addition, regulated health professionals can offer services as long as they continue to follow approved guidelines set by their professional colleges.

What can’t I do in Calgary starting on May 14?

Visit a hair salon or barbershop

Visit a café, restaurant, pub or bar

Send my child to a day camp, including summer school

Send my child for in-school classes at their kindergarten, elementary school, middle school, junior high school or high school

Attend an in-person class at my post-secondary institution

Visit places of worship

Attend gatherings of more than 15 people

Attend a festival, major sporting event or concert

Attend a movie theatre, theatre, pool, recreation centre, arena, spa, gym or nightclub

The province is encouraging Calgarians to wait for local services to reopen in their communities rather than travelling for services.

Travel outside the province is still not recommended, and working remotely is advised where possible.

Additionally, social-distancing guidelines remain in place.

For more information on Stage 1 of Alberta’s relaunch strategy, you can visit the Government of Alberta’s website.