Flyover tribute to Snowbirds set for Monday evening after fatal crash

Nearly three dozen pilots will be flying over parts of British Columbia to commemorate Canadian Forces Snowbirds Capt. Jennifer Casey, who was killed in a plane crash on Sunday during a cross-country tour to improve morale and thank front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The B.C. General Aviation Association said the mass flyover will take place on Monday evening, and has posted a statement that includes a list of 35 pilots who have signed up to pay tribute to the Snowbirds.

“Let’s pick up where the Snowbirds left off in honour of Captain Jenn Casey in their mission to fly over Canada to lift the spirits of Canadians,” they said.

They’re calling it Operation Backup Inspiration, a nod to Operation Inspiration, the name of the Canadian Armed Forces mission Casey was deployed to when she died.

According to a statement from the National Department of Defence, the CF Snowbirds were taking off from the airport in Kamloops, B.C., when the plane crashed in a residential neighbourhood.

What caused the plane — a CT-114 Tutor — to fall out of the sky is still unknown.

Video of the crash appears to show two ejections from the plane, and witnesses previously told Global News that a pilot flying with Casey was able to eject himself, landing on a rooftop nearby.

All pilots looking to participate in the memorial have been instructed to arrive at the Abbotsford airport out of their planes for a briefing before 6 p.m. and will begin their departure at 6:30 p.m. sharp.

Nobody will be permitted to join mid-flight and there will be no formation flying, they said.

“We are paying tribute to the Snowbirds. In doing so we must act with the same level of professionalism and care that they do every day. There is zero tolerance for deviations,” they said.

Planes will first fly over Langley and White Rock, making their way over Surrey and eventually ending at Burnaby Lake, after which pilots are expected to fly off to their home airports.

