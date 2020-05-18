Man arrested after clerks, customers spat at in Kitchener grocery store

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a man after customers and staff were spat at in a grocery store in Kitchener.
Police say officers were called to the Valu-Mart in the Frederick Mall at Edna and Frederick streets on Friday morning at around 9:30 a.m. over the incident.
They say the man took off but was tracked down nearby a short time later.
He is facing several charges, including two counts of assault and uttering a threat.
The man is also facing a break and enter charge for a separate incident.
