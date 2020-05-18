Menu

Crime

Man arrested after clerks, customers spat at in Kitchener grocery store

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 18, 2020 9:14 am
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a man after customers and staff were spat at in a grocery store in Kitchener.

Police say officers were called to the Valu-Mart in the Frederick Mall at Edna and Frederick streets on Friday morning at around 9:30 a.m. over the incident.

READ MORE: Criminals look to avoid ‘cuffs with COVID-19 claims, Waterloo’s top cop says

They say the man took off but was tracked down nearby a short time later.

Video appears to show man spitting on Vancouver condo elevator buttons
Video appears to show man spitting on Vancouver condo elevator buttons

He is facing several charges, including two counts of assault and uttering a threat.

READ MORE: Man arrested in Cambridge who evaded capture by driving across front lawns in Kitchener, police say

The man is also facing a break and enter charge for a separate incident.

