Man arrested after clerks, customers spat at in Kitchener grocery store

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a man after customers and staff were spat at in a grocery store in Kitchener.

Police say officers were called to the Valu-Mart in the Frederick Mall at Edna and Frederick streets on Friday morning at around 9:30 a.m. over the incident.

They say the man took off but was tracked down nearby a short time later.

He is facing several charges, including two counts of assault and uttering a threat.

The man is also facing a break and enter charge for a separate incident.

