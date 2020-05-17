Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Man, 21, dies in motorcycle crash near Listowel, Ont.: OPP

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted May 17, 2020 9:50 pm
Lars Hagberg / File / The Canadian Press

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they’ve identified the driver of a motorcycle that was involved in a single vehicle collision near Listowel, Ont.

Police say at around 11:35 a.m. Sunday emergency crews reponded to a collision involving a motorcycle located on Line 87, just east of Road 176.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OPP.

READ MORE: OPP report increase in fatal collisions for 2020 compared to 2019

He has since been identified as Jordan Sinclair Hill, 21, of North Perth, Ont.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday.

The road was closed for investigations but has since reopened.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceOPPCrashOntario Provincial PoliceMotorcycleMotorcycle CrashFatalityListowelListowel crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.