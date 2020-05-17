Man, 21, dies in motorcycle crash near Listowel, Ont.: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they’ve identified the driver of a motorcycle that was involved in a single vehicle collision near Listowel, Ont.

Police say at around 11:35 a.m. Sunday emergency crews reponded to a collision involving a motorcycle located on Line 87, just east of Road 176.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to OPP.

READ MORE: OPP report increase in fatal collisions for 2020 compared to 2019

He has since been identified as Jordan Sinclair Hill, 21, of North Perth, Ont.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday.

The road was closed for investigations but has since reopened.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Perth County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Story continues below advertisement