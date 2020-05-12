OPP report increase in fatal collisions for 2020 compared to 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Road Safety Week brings with a reminder to drivers to slow down and obey the speed limit.

As of May 4, 71 people have died in a fatal collision on OPP roads in 2020, compared to this time last year there were 61 deaths.

Speed is linked to the highest number of those fatalities accounting for 17, however inattentive related deaths are up 300 per cent since last year for a total of 12.

“It seems like a percentage of the drivers on London’s roads need a reminder about the basics — know these laws and respect them,” said Sgt. Sean Harding of the Traffic Management Unit.

Lewis Smith coordinator of communications for the Canada Safety Council said, with COVID-19, there seem to be more cases in speeding with fewer people on the road.

“We aren’t invincible. Speed may seem like a good idea because the roads are open, and you think you’re not putting anyone at risk, but the truth is risk can come in a hurry,” he said.

“Speed incenses the likelihood of something happening you don’t have time to react too.”

On Saturday night near Burlington, a 19-year-old with a G2 licence was charged with stunt driving and dangerous driving after police caught him going 308 km/h.

Reacting to this story, Smith said he was pretty much speechless.

“It’s far more reasonable to suggest he was doing it because he thought he could, and that’s a dangerous proposition. Just because you can does not (mean) you should.”