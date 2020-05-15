Water quality advisory issued for Sunnyside and Pritchard system in West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A water quality advisory has been issued for the Sunnyside and Pritchard water system in West Kelowna.

On Friday, the city issued the advisory, stating it was effective immediately due to high turbidity.

The advisory is in addition to the water quality advisory that was issued on May 9 for the West Kelowna Estates system.

“The cause of the higher than normal turbidity in the Sunnyside/Pritchard system is due to sediment from the spring freshet that is flowing into Okanagan Lake from creeks upstream of the water system’s intake,” the city said in Friday’s advisory.

“Increased turbidity can mean bacteria, viruses and microorganisms can attach themselves to the suspended particles in the turbid water. These particles can interfere with disinfection by shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.”

The city said these two advisories will remain in effect until further notice.

The city says children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water that’s been brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source when it comes to brushing teeth, drinking water, making baby formula, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

To determine if you are in these two water systems, you can view the city’s water quality advisory map here.

The city said a free and safe alternate source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Residents are asked to bring clean bottles for filling, and that physical distancing rules apply at the touch-free station.

The city noted that the station receives water from the state-of-the-art Powers Creek water filtration plant, and that a similar plant is being built for the Sunnyside/Pritchard, West Kelowna Estates and Lakeview Water Systems.

“When these water systems are serviced by the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, turbidity will be filtered in the treatment process,” said the city.

“Crews have broken ground on the plant site and commissioning of the facility is anticipated for summer of 2022.”

