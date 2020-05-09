Water quality advisory issued for West Kelowna Estates System

Send this page to someone via email

A water quality advisory has been issued in the Central Okanagan for the West Kelowna Estates System.

On Saturday, May 9, the City of West Kelowna issued the advisory, saying it was effective immediately and will stay in place until further notice.

The advisory is due to higher-than-normal turbidity, caused by sediment from spring runoff flowing into Okanagan Lake.

We have issued a Water Quality Advisory for West Kelowna Estates System, effective immediately & until further notice, due to higher than normal turbidity due to sediment from spring runoff flowing into Okanagan Lake near the water system’s intake. More @ https://t.co/5VTXTqDaq6. pic.twitter.com/Ye0NslgJpy — City of West Kelowna (@WestKelownaCity) May 9, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: District of Peachland issues water quality advisory

The city said the advisory does not affect the Lakeview and Rose Valley, Pritchard and Sunnyside systems, nor the Powers Creek and Westbank systems.

To determine if you are in the West Kelowna Estates System, click here.

The city says children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula, preparing food and beverages and ice and washing fruits and vegetables.

2:31 Fort McMurray boil water advisory in place until September Fort McMurray boil water advisory in place until September

The city added that a safe alternate source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

The water is free throughout the duration of the water quality advisory, but that residents must bring their own clean bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the station.

The city says in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, crews have installed a touch-free system for filling bottles at the station. It also said residents should maintain a safe social distance of two metres between themselves and all other users.