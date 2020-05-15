4 London, Ont., residents, 1 from Kitchener charged after drugs, guns seized: police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say four Londoners and one Kitchener resident have been arrested after cash, guns and drugs were seized.

Officials said on Friday that search warrants were executed at residences in London, Kitchener and Hanover, as well as on a vehicle on Wednesday.

The locations of the search warrants were on Wavell Street, Emery Street and Brydges Street in London, Overlea Drive in Kitchener, and 9th Avenue in Hanover, according to police.

Police say they seized:

Two loaded handguns

A loaded sawed-off shotgun with the serial number removed

A conducted energy weapon

A bulletproof vest

Around $20,000 in cash

Various rounds of ammunition

Cell phones

Around 928 grams of crystal methamphetamine, valued at $92,800

1:47 4 men arrested for abduction of Toronto teenager, 5th suspect surrenders 4 men arrested for abduction of Toronto teenager, 5th suspect surrenders

As a result of the investigation, police say a 33-year-old Londoner is facing charges of:

Story continues below advertisement

Trafficking a Schedule I substance

Failure to comply with release order

Four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

Two counts of possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

Two counts of possession of a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Three counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with

READ MORE: London police investigating suspicious fire on Dufferin Avenue

Officials say a 35-year-old from London is charged with:

Trafficking a Schedule I substance

Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

Possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

Possession of a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

2:56 Toronto police arrest 4 in connection with teen’s abduction in response to stepbrother’s alleged drug debt Toronto police arrest 4 in connection with teen’s abduction in response to stepbrother’s alleged drug debt

Police say a 33-year-old individual from London is facing charges of:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

Two counts of possession of a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

Three counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say a 30-year-old from London is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 23-year-old Kitchener resident is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

All five individuals were set to appear in London court Thursday.

The operation involved assistance by members of the Waterloo Regional Police drugs and firearms unit, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Hanover Police Service.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).