Canada

4 London, Ont., residents, 1 from Kitchener charged after drugs, guns seized: police

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 11:03 am
Updated May 15, 2020 11:15 am
London police say four Londoners and one Kitchener resident have been arrested after cash, guns and drugs were seized.

Officials said on Friday that search warrants were executed at residences in London, Kitchener and Hanover, as well as on a vehicle on Wednesday.

The locations of the search warrants were on Wavell Street, Emery Street and Brydges Street in London, Overlea Drive in Kitchener, and 9th Avenue in Hanover, according to police.

Police say they seized:

  • Two loaded handguns
  • A loaded sawed-off shotgun with the serial number removed
  • A conducted energy weapon
  • A bulletproof vest
  • Around $20,000 in cash
  • Various rounds of ammunition
  • Cell phones
  • Around 928 grams of crystal methamphetamine, valued at $92,800
As a result of the investigation, police say a 33-year-old Londoner is facing charges of:

  • Trafficking a Schedule I substance
  • Failure to comply with release order
  • Four counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
  • Two counts of possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
  • Three counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with

Officials say a 35-year-old from London is charged with:

  • Trafficking a Schedule I substance
  • Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
  • Possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
  • Possession of a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
  • Two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm
Police say a 33-year-old individual from London is facing charges of:

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
  • Possession of a loaded/unloaded regulated firearm
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm other than a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
  • Three counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with.

Officials say a 30-year-old from London is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 23-year-old Kitchener resident is charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

All five individuals were set to appear in London court Thursday.

The operation involved assistance by members of the Waterloo Regional Police drugs and firearms unit, the Ontario Provincial Police and the Hanover Police Service.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

