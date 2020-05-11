Man, 18, facing charges in relation to east-end London, Ont., convenience store robbery

Send this page to someone via email

London police say a man has been arrested in relation to an armed robbery that took place early last week in the city’s east end.

Officials say on May 6 at around 2:10 a.m., a suspect entered a convenience store at 75 Admiral Dr., reportedly pointed a firearm at the cashier and demanded cash and cigarettes.

The suspect obtained the items and fled the area in a vehicle, and the cashier did not sustain any physical injuries, according to police.

Police say they were contacted and searched the area, but did not find the suspect.

The investigation led police to a residence on Culver Drive. Police say they searched the residence and arrested a suspect on May 8. Some of the stolen property was recovered, as well as a replica firearm.

As a result of the investigation, an 18-year-old London man has been charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, pointing a firearm, disguise with intent to commit an offence, and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The accused is set to appear in court Monday.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).