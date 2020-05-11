Man facing charges following weapons investigation in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in London, Ont., say a man has been charged in relation to a weapons investigation.

Officers say that around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old London man was approached by an unknown man in the area of King and Hewitt streets.

The suspect was in possession of a knife, police say, and reportedly threatened the man.

READ MORE: Man charged after allegedly threatening to shoot construction worker in London

According to police, the suspect entered a residence nearby and returned to the front porch of the home holding what appeared to be a long gun.

Police say they were contacted and closed the roads in the area.

No one sustained any physical injuries, and a woman and a male youth were arrested in relation to outstanding warrants, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say officers searched an address on King Street, and at around 11:15 p.m., a man was arrested in relation to the investigation.

Police did not release any additional information about the suspect.

A replica firearm was seized, according to police.

The roads in the area have since reopened, and the investigation is ongoing.