Crime

Man facing charges following weapons investigation in London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted May 11, 2020 10:17 am
According to police, the suspect entered a residence nearby and returned to the front porch of the home holding what appeared to be a long gun.
According to police, the suspect entered a residence nearby and returned to the front porch of the home holding what appeared to be a long gun.

Police in London, Ont., say a man has been charged in relation to a weapons investigation.

Officers say that around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old London man was approached by an unknown man in the area of King and Hewitt streets.

The suspect was in possession of a knife, police say, and reportedly threatened the man.

READ MORE: Man charged after allegedly threatening to shoot construction worker in London

According to police, the suspect entered a residence nearby and returned to the front porch of the home holding what appeared to be a long gun.

Police say they were contacted and closed the roads in the area.

No one sustained any physical injuries, and a woman and a male youth were arrested in relation to outstanding warrants, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: London, Ont., police seek tips from public after 2 men stabbed

Police say officers searched an address on King Street, and at around 11:15 p.m., a man was arrested in relation to the investigation.

Police did not release any additional information about the suspect.

A replica firearm was seized, according to police.

The roads in the area have since reopened, and the investigation is ongoing.

