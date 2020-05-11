OPP release sketch of suspect allegedly impersonating police officer

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect who has allegedly been impersonating an officer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police say they have been receiving complaints in Wellington County that someone has been pulling over vehicles and asking drivers if they are essential workers.

One driver reported being pulled over and having to prove they were an essential worker before being sent on their way.

In that case, police said the man was wearing a ballistic vest with the word “POLICE” in yellowish-orange letters across the front but not the back.

The fake cop was driving a four-door black sedan with a blue strobe light on the dash and an aerial antenna on the trunk, police said.

On Sunday, police released a composite sketch of a man who they believe is impersonating an officer.

This isn’t the only case recent case of someone allegedly impersonating an officer in Wellington County. A 25-year-old man was arrested on April 22 following a complaint.

Police said a family riding their bikes were stopped in Puslinch Township on April 18 by someone driving what appeared to be an unmarked police SUV.

The vehicle was reportedly equipped with a push bumper, flashing yellow and orange lights and a public address system.

These incidents have drawn heightened attention given the mass killings in Nova Scotia, where a man killed 22 people in April while impersonating an RCMP officer.

OPP offered some tips for the community if they are approached by someone claiming to be a police officer.

“Those stopped or approached by an officer in plain clothes driving an unmarked vehicle are within their rights to ask for the officer’s identification or request a uniformed officer be present,” OPP said in a news release.

Police added that residents should call 911 if they believe the person is not a real police officer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP detachment in Wellington County at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.