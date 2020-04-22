Menu

Crime

OPP investigating reports of someone impersonating an officer in Wellington County

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 22, 2020 10:56 am
Updated April 22, 2020 11:02 am
Ontario Provincial Police say they have been receiving reports that someone has been impersonating an officer in Wellington County.

In a news release, OPP said a man has reportedly been stopping people and asking if they are an essential worker amid the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Police say they aren’t pulling over cars for coronavirus fines

“The OPP is not conducting random traffic stops to check motorists’ work status during the COVID-19 pandemic, nor are drivers required to prove they are an essential worker to police,” Acting Insp. Paul Richardson said.

Police said in one incident on April 14, a driver was reportedly pulled over by a man pretending to be a police officer and asked to prove if they were an essential worker.

Nothing else came of the incident but police said the fake cop was wearing a ballistic vest with the word “police” in yellowish-orange letters across the front, but not on the back.

Story continues below advertisement

He was also driving a black four-door sedan that may have been a Ford Fusion or Ford Taurus. Police said there was a blue strobe light on the dash and an antenna on the trunk.

OPP said drivers are within their rights to ask for identification or request a uniformed officer be present if they are pulled over by a plain-clothed officer driving an unmarked vehicle.

Drivers can also call 911 if they have reason to believe the person is not a police officer.

READ MORE: Canadians targeted by scams taking advantage of COVID-19 fears

Anyone with information on this incident or something similar can call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

Residents can find more information regarding restrictions during the pandemic can be found on the OPP’s website.

CoronavirusCOVID-19OPPOntario Provincial PoliceGuelphwellington county oppFake police officeressential workerFake police officer Wellington Countyimpesonating a police officerOPP fake police officer
