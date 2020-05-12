Menu

Crime

London police investigating suspicious fire on Dufferin Avenue

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 9:26 am
London police are investigating a house fire that occurred on Saturday and has been deemed suspicious by investigators.
A suspicious fire investigation is underway by police in London, Ont.

According to police, emergency crews were called to a working fire at a residence in the 300 block of Dufferin Avenue on Saturday around 3:30 a.m.

The London Fire Department responded to the scene to put out the fire. No one was hurt during the incident.

London police are now saying the fire has been deemed suspicious in nature.

An investigation into the blaze continues, and police say it has been assigned to members of the force’s street crime unit.

Anyone with information in relation to the fire is being asked to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
