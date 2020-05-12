London police investigating suspicious fire on Dufferin Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious fire investigation is underway by police in London, Ont.

According to police, emergency crews were called to a working fire at a residence in the 300 block of Dufferin Avenue on Saturday around 3:30 a.m.

The London Fire Department responded to the scene to put out the fire. No one was hurt during the incident.

London police are now saying the fire has been deemed suspicious in nature.

An investigation into the blaze continues, and police say it has been assigned to members of the force’s street crime unit.

Anyone with information in relation to the fire is being asked to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

