Crime

Man sought in series of alleged fraud incidents taken into custody: London police

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted May 12, 2020 6:38 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. .
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. . Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A 27-year-old London man wanted by police on nearly two dozen charges, including 12 fraud counts, has been taken into custody, police said Tuesday.

The accused had been sought in connection with a series of incidents in which people reported to police they had been approached by a man who asked them for cash to pay for towing services.

The incidents, which police say happened in multiple locations across the city, including in shopping mall parking lots and in common areas inside apartment buildings, would see the suspect promise to pay back the alleged victim in the form of an e-transfer — a repayment that would never come, police said.

READ MORE: London man arrested for trying to steal $100,000 truck from Kitchener dealership

Police first announced their investigation on April 24, and the same day reported they had identified a suspect. On May 7, police said they had charged a 27-year-old man by way of warrant of arrest on 12 counts of fraud under $5,000, and 11 counts of possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers located and took the accused into custody on Monday, police said. He was later released with an Aug. 4 court date.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

OPP pursue alleged stolen truck on Hwy. 401 near London
