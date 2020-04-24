London, Ont. police seeking suspect in connection with multiple cases of fraud

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Service financial crime unit says it is investigating a series of incidents believed to involve the same suspect.

In a statement released Friday, it says victims have been approached in locations throughout the city, including shopping mall parking lots and common areas inside apartment buildings, by the suspect, who asks for cash to pay for towing services and promises to repay them in the form of an e-transfer.

But once the cash is received, the suspect ceases all communication with the victim and no money is repaid, according to police.

The suspect is described as a man 25 to 40 years of age, around five feet 11 inches tall and 140 pounds, with a slim build and dark hair.

Police are reminding the public that providing money to a stranger under circumstances such as these is not “advisable.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say several victims have contacted police, but investigators believe there may be more.

They say members of the London Police Service financial crime unit are interested in speaking with anyone who may have information related to this string of frauds.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service fraud intake line at (519) 661-5515 ext. 5257 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).