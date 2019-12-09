Two elderly women lose $1.35M, $85K following online scams: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police have issued a warning after two elderly women were scammed of more than a million dollars combined.

Police say the two unrelated cases involve one woman losing $85,000, and the other, $1.25 million.

In the first case, officials say, an elderly woman was contacted by someone who said her credit card had been compromised.

She was told she needed to provide money to the police through a Bitcoin machine to assist in the investigation.

In the process, police say she lost $85,000 and the investigation is ongoing.

In the second incident, a woman reported being defrauded $1.35 million between 2013 and 2018 after a suspect borrowed money under false pretenses.

A 33-year-old London man is charged with fraud over $5,000 and possessing proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000 in relation to this case.

He was arrested on Friday and is set to appear in court on Dec. 12, 2019.

Police say bank employees, representatives with the Canada Revenue Agency, or other such officials, will never ask for payment via Bitcoin, gift cards or through money transfer services.

“Don’t provide any money to anyone you don’t know,” Const. Sandasha Bough tells 980 CFPL.

“Look at why they’re asking for money, and if you [think] you [or someone else] have been defrauded, please contact the police or Crime Stoppers immediately.”

The London Police Service fraud telephone line at 519-661-5515, extension 5257 is available for victims of fraud.

