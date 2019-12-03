London police warn public of spike in catalytic converter thefts

Send this page to someone via email

The London Police Service is urging drivers to park in well-lit areas or garages, particularly downtown, following a spike in catalytic converters being stolen from vehicles.

According to police, there have been 52 reports of catalytic converter thefts so far this year, with 22 of them since Nov. 1. The majority of vehicles targeted are Honda, Ford and Hyundai makes from the model years of 2010 or newer, with SUVs and trucks often targeted because “they sit higher, providing easier access to the converters,” police say.

The public service announcement comes roughly two weeks after RCMP reported a spike in similar thefts in Coquitlam, B.C., and exactly two months after police in Hamilton first reported a spike in catalytic converter thefts. It’s also not the first time London police have issued such a release, with officers warning the public in January 2018 of a spike of these types of thefts in the city’s west end.

A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and contains valuable materials that thieves often sell to scrap yards for cash, police say, adding that it can cost up to $2,000 to replace one. Police say without a catalytic converter, a driver may notice a loud roaring or rumbling sound when the vehicle is started and the sound will get louder when the driver hits the gas. Drivers may also notice a space in the middle of the exhaust if it’s missing.

While the thefts have been reported throughout the city, most of them occurred in the downtown core.

Any residents who discover their catalytic converter has gone missing are asked to contain police as soon as possible.

Police also suggest Londoners install good lighting and functional security cameras at home and park in garages, well-lit areas, or close to a building entrance or road whenever possible.

“If you hear suspicious noises in parking lots such as the sound of electrical tools being used or see someone under a vehicle, please call police immediately,” a statement adds.

The trend in thefts was detected by the police crime analysis unit using crime mapping software.