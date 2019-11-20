Coqutilam RCMP reports massive spike in catalytic converter thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Coquitlam RCMP say they’ve seen a massive spike in theft of catalytic converters this year.

Coquitlam Mounties say they usually see about four catalytic converters stolen between August and November.

This year, 44 were reported stolen in that same period. Police say they’ve seen a 335 per cent increase in thefts year-to-date.

“Our investigators are working to get those numbers back down to their traditionally low levels, but we need the public to take precautions and be our eyes and ears,” said RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin in a media release.

Police are offering tips to residents in a bid to cut down on thefts and try and catch the culprits:

Install good lighting and functional security cameras that you know how to use;

Park your vehicles in well-lit areas in view of security cameras;

If possible, use a locked garage or compound to park your vehicles overnight;

Watch for suspicious electrical tool noises and people under cars — especially late at night or in isolated parking lots;

Call 911 if you think you see a crime in progress;

Report all catalytic converter theft (or attempted theft) to the police as soon as possible.

Catalytic converters work to filter harmful pollution from vehicle exhaust and can range in price from several hundred to more than $1,000 in certain cases.

They have been an increasingly popular target for Metro Vancouver thieves in recent years.

Anyone who believes they are witnessing a crime in progress is encouraged to phone 911.