‘Too close for comfort’: 2 cars torched in suspicious overnight Port Coquitlam fire

Two cars were destroyed overnight in a Port Coquitlam fire that investigators are describing as suspicious.

The blaze happened near Riverside Drive and Riverside Gate, where neighbours told Global News they awoke around 3:30 a.m. to find the two vehicles engulfed in flames.

Some residents told Global News they heard loud popping noises and that they feared an explosion, as there was a strong smell of gasoline in the air.

“I woke up to a bang. I came out, looked out the window — the whole side was on fire so I called 911 and just continued to watch. The first car was on fire, and before the fire trucks were here, the second vehicle caught on fire,” neighbour Cathie Cox recalled.

“My husband had to move his car, which was across from it — you could feel the heat through the window.”

Neighbour Jennifer Strain said she woke up to the smell of smoke, which she initially thought was coming from inside her own house.

“I could smell wire or rubber or metal or something,” she said.

“It’s concerning; it’s a couple hundred feet from my house. Little Port Coquitlam isn’t so safe anymore, is it? It’s too close for comfort.”

Another neighbour said they thought they heard a vehicle speeding away from the scene.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Fire crews were on the scene overnight extinguishing the flames, and the vehicles were towed away from the scene on Thursday morning.

Fire investigators are probing whether the incident could be a case of arson.

The incident is the latest in a string of suspicious vehicle fires around the Lower Mainland.

In May, a minivan was set on fire outside a home in Abbotsford, while four vehicles were damaged in a suspicious fire in Chilliwack earlier this month.