May 23, 2019 1:39 pm

Minivan set on fire outside Abbotsford home, police investigating as arson

Abbotsford police are investigating a case of suspected arson at a home on Bedford Place.

The Abbotsford police’s major crime unit is investigating an alleged arson at an occupied home overnight.

According to police, the incident happened around 3:15 a.m. at a home in the 2200 block of Bedford Place, where four adults and a child were inside.

Police said someone backed a minivan up to the home then threw an accelerant into the vehicle and set it on fire.

When firefighters arrived, the van was fully engulfed in flames, and smoke had entered parts of the home.

All five people inside the house were able to get out but were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. One man also received a burn to the hand.

Police said a man wearing a hoodie, jeans and dark shoes was seen fleeing from the home’s driveway.

Investigators have yet to determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

