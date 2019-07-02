Crime
July 2, 2019 3:55 pm

String of explosive car fires under investigation by Chilliwack RCMP

By Online Journalist  Global News

Chilliwack RCMP is investigating a series of explosive car fires that may be a case of arson.

According to police, four vehicles suffered fire damage just after 12:30 a.m. on Canada Day.

Three of the four vehicles were on the same driveway at a home in the 9500 block of Rotary Street, police said.

The incident was captured on surveillance and cellphone video.

In the security footage, a bright spot can be seen moving behind a parked vehicle before a bright flash as the car is engulfed in flames. Two figures can then be seen appearing to run away from the explosion.

The cellphone video depicts police officers working to keep the scene clear as a car alarm sounds and a vehicle burns, sending a huge plume of black smoke into the air.

Police evacuated five people from the home, and say no one was hurt in the incident.

The house, however, sustained some heat damage.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation.

