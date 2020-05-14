Menu

Education

Coronavirus: Alberta universities look to mostly online courses for fall semester

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 10:12 pm
Post-secondary uncertainty in Edmonton
WATCH ABOVE: (From May 13, 2020) Edmonton's major post-secondary institutions have been developing plans for how to deliver classes come September. As Sarah Ryan explains, for at least one school — it's likely online learning will continue.

Alberta universities are already preparing students for the reality of mostly online courses again in the fall as they continue to adapt to the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic situation.

In a news release on Thursday, University of Alberta president David Turpin said there will be a “mix of learning experiences” when students return for the fall semester.

READ MORE: U of A not planning for all students to return to campus in fall amid COVID-19 pandemic

“In September 2020, the majority of our classes will be delivered remotely and online,” Turpin said.

“However, where possible, we are committed to providing small group in-person learning and experiential learning such as labs and clinical instruction, especially in those programs where in-person instruction is essential.”

Turpin said if some students can’t attend in-person classes, the school will work with them to make sure their programs and progress continue.

He said the university’s decision was made based on a meeting with the province’s chief medical officer of health, which “has given us a much better perspective on conditions and restrictions that will likely remain in the fall.”

The university will work to make sure students have the supports they need whether they’re on or off the campus.

“Just as we will find the best and safest mix for our learning environments, we will continue to foster the fullest university life experience possible for our students both on and off campus,” Turpin said.

“We will seek new opportunities to connect students and support our community virtually so that everyone can feel a U of A circle of support, whether they are able to be in Alberta this September or not.”

READ MORE: University of Alberta develops virtual clinic to address COVID-19 pandemic

Turpin added that as health directives evolve, spaces on campus will open gradually, along with services like libraries and computer labs.

At the University of Calgary, the situation will look much the same.

In a statement on its website, the school said students will see “a combination of face-to-face and online or remote learning.”

“We have arrived at this approach after review of public health guidelines, consultation with public health experts and consideration of our unique circumstances,” president Ed McCauley said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus reproduction number slowly dropping in Alberta

To start, about 30 per cent of the normal number of students will be on each of the school’s campuses at a time, the university said, adding that “priority will be given to small classes and experiential learning opportunities such as labs, tutorials and seminars.”

“Safety measures, such as limits on the size of gatherings, and public health guidelines will need to be observed,” McCauley said.

Students can expect more detailed information about which courses will be in-person or online in June, as faculties are currently making recommendations on course offerings that fit into the plan. Information on other things like ancillary programs and residences will also come in June.

“The COVID-19 situation is evolving,” McCauley said. “There will not be one moment that we are safely able to resume normal life. It will be a journey, and there will be setbacks.”

READ MORE: Why is the Calgary zone such a hot spot for COVID-19?

Mount Royal University said it would have a final decision on its fall semester available for students on June 30.

The University of Lethbridge and MacEwan University did not have an update on their websites regarding plans for the fall semester.

 

