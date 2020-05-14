Coronavirus: Alberta universities look to mostly online courses for fall semester

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta universities are already preparing students for the reality of mostly online courses again in the fall as they continue to adapt to the constantly evolving COVID-19 pandemic situation.

In a news release on Thursday, University of Alberta president David Turpin said there will be a “mix of learning experiences” when students return for the fall semester.

“In September 2020, the majority of our classes will be delivered remotely and online,” Turpin said.

“However, where possible, we are committed to providing small group in-person learning and experiential learning such as labs and clinical instruction, especially in those programs where in-person instruction is essential.” Tweet This

Turpin said if some students can’t attend in-person classes, the school will work with them to make sure their programs and progress continue.

He said the university’s decision was made based on a meeting with the province’s chief medical officer of health, which “has given us a much better perspective on conditions and restrictions that will likely remain in the fall.”

The university will work to make sure students have the supports they need whether they’re on or off the campus.

“Just as we will find the best and safest mix for our learning environments, we will continue to foster the fullest university life experience possible for our students both on and off campus,” Turpin said.

“We will seek new opportunities to connect students and support our community virtually so that everyone can feel a U of A circle of support, whether they are able to be in Alberta this September or not.”

Turpin added that as health directives evolve, spaces on campus will open gradually, along with services like libraries and computer labs.

At the University of Calgary, the situation will look much the same.

In a statement on its website, the school said students will see “a combination of face-to-face and online or remote learning.”

“We have arrived at this approach after review of public health guidelines, consultation with public health experts and consideration of our unique circumstances,” president Ed McCauley said.

To start, about 30 per cent of the normal number of students will be on each of the school’s campuses at a time, the university said, adding that “priority will be given to small classes and experiential learning opportunities such as labs, tutorials and seminars.”

“Safety measures, such as limits on the size of gatherings, and public health guidelines will need to be observed,” McCauley said.

Students can expect more detailed information about which courses will be in-person or online in June, as faculties are currently making recommendations on course offerings that fit into the plan. Information on other things like ancillary programs and residences will also come in June.

“The COVID-19 situation is evolving,” McCauley said. “There will not be one moment that we are safely able to resume normal life. It will be a journey, and there will be setbacks.”

Mount Royal University said it would have a final decision on its fall semester available for students on June 30.

The University of Lethbridge and MacEwan University did not have an update on their websites regarding plans for the fall semester.