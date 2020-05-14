Hudson’s Bay in Edmonton City Centre mall to close

Send this page to someone via email

Another major department store in downtown Edmonton is about to close. On Thursday, Hudson’s Bay announced it would be closing its Edmonton City Centre location.

In a news release, the store says the decision comes as the company works to accelerate “its strategy to elevate the brand and improve performance.”

READ MORE: Holt Renfrew closing Edmonton store in 2020 to focus on bigger locations

The store will reopen, after being closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, on May 19, along with all Alberta Hudson’s Bay stores, and a gradual closing will follow after that.

According to the news release, the store will be closed in the fall and employees will be given transfer opportunities.

The other four Edmonton locations will continue to operate.

1:38 Manulife Place in downtown Edmonton getting $30-million renovation Manulife Place in downtown Edmonton getting $30-million renovation

A spokesperson for the company said it didn’t have anything further to add when contacted for further information by 630 CHED.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, Holt Renfrew also closed its downtown Edmonton location after 69 years of operation.