Coronavirus: Waterloo Region, area municipalities lift some park restrictions

Waterloo Region and the municipalities it encompasses have relaxed rules in parks, trails and open spaces slightly.

Residents in the cities of Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo and the townships North Dumfries, Wellesley, Wilmot and Woolwich are now allowed to play catch, throw a Frisbee or kick a ball in area parks.

In a statement, the municipalities say the measures are being made in a careful and cautious approach to expanding access to the outdoors amid the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.”

In addition, they can also bring a blanket on which to sit or exercise alone in the park.

Play structures, shelters, benches, washrooms, splash pads, picnic tables, sports fields, basketball and tennis courts, dog parks, and BMX and skate parks will remain off limits.

Public Health continues to warn of broad circulation of COVID-19 in the area. Residents, meanwhile, are still being asked to gather in groups of five or less who are from the same family.

They are also required to practice physical distancing while at the park, wash or use hand sanitizer before eating or drinking, wash hands immediately upon returning home, avoid crowds at parks, trails and open spaces, avoid travelling to destination parks, trails and open spaces by car, and leash dogs at all times.

Bylaw officers will continue to enforce matters such as gatherings larger than five people, dogs off-leash, and anyone using closed park amenities.