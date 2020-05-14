5 new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan, total rises to 582

Send this page to someone via email

Five new coronavirus cases were reported in Saskatchewan on Thursday as the province announced it is expanding testing for the virus.

Four of the new cases were in the La Loche area and one case was reported in Regina, with overall cases in the province rising to 582.

The far north has 146 active cases — 82 per cent of the 178 active cases in the province.

Other regions with active cases are the north (21), Saskatoon (9), Regina (1) and central (1).

Ten people are in hospital — six in Saskatoon, three in the north and one in Regina. Three people in Saskatoon are in intensive care.

Six deaths have been reported due to COVID-19.

Health officials said details on expanded COVID-19 testing will be released on May 18, but said it will be available to anyone working outside the home.

Proactive testing will also be carried out on at-risk people, including patients staying more than 24 hours in hospital and expectant mothers entering a hospital to give birth.

Immunocompromised asymptomatic individuals, including cancer patients in advance of undergoing immunosuppressive procedures such as chemotherapy, will also be tested along with health staff working with immunocompromised patients.

Mobile testing will also take place in high-volume work settings such as factories.

Eleven new recoveries were reported, bringing the number of recoveries to 385.

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

81 people are 19 and under

205 people are 20 to 39

180 are 40 to 59

98 people are 60 to 79

18 people are 80 and over

Males make up 49 per cent of the cases; females 51 per cent.

Officials said 302 cases are linked to community contacts or mass gatherings, 139 are travel-related, 74 are under investigation and 67 have no known exposure.

Saskatchewan has completed 38,728 tests so far for the virus, up 571 from Wednesday.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab are providing an update on coronavirus situation in the province at 2:30 p.m.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

