Saskatchewan churches face financial uncertainty amid coronavirus pandemic

Saskatchewan churches are feeling the financial crunch as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to reverberate across the province.

“A number of churches are managing, but I’ve also heard of churches that have had to lay off staff and some that are even considering shutting down temporarily,” said Dennis Hendrickson, Christ Lutheran Church lead pastor in Regina.

Hendrickson said his church is still receiving offerings and donations either electronically or through the mail, but about 20 per cent less than usual.

However, expenses are down due to churches not being able to run their congregations because of social gathering restrictions caused by the pandemic, providing some relief.

“That has helped bridge the gap between the two,” said Robert Hardwick, a Diocese of Qu’Appelle bishop. The Diocese oversees more than 50 Anglican churches in southern Saskatchewan.

“We are holding our own; we are monitoring as a diocese to make sure everyone is in that place where they can afford to keep going,” Hardwick said.

Many churches are looking for more guidance from the province. Recently, more than 30 faith leaders across Saskatchewan sent a letter to the province asking for more direction as to when they will be allowed to reopen.

Member of Parliament for Regina-Wascana Michael Kram also sent a letter to the government looking for answers.

Last week I sent a letter to Saskatchewan @PremierScottMoe about the importance of churches and religious institutions being included in the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan. My letter can be found here. #cdnpoli #skpoli #yqr pic.twitter.com/nAu8HRzUqC — Michael Kram 🇨🇦 (@MichaelKramSK) May 11, 2020

“I was assuming it would be part of Phase 4 (in Saskatchewan’s re-open plan) when bingo halls and movie theatres are allowed to reopen, but as time went on and conversations continued there was some uncertainty with that assumption,” Kram said.

“I figured it would be prudent to send a letter to the premier to communicate my thoughts.”

However, the province is allowing churches to reopen as they see fit.

“Churches were not ordered closed under the Provincial Health Order. Places of worship may continue to offer service but are subject to the restrictions on gathering size (currently limited to 10). Some churches have voluntarily closed, but they are not required to do so,” the Saskatchewan government responded to Global News in an email.

“Many of Saskatchewan’s churches have adapted their service schedule to accommodate their congregation with multiple gatherings throughout the day, offering services throughout the week and are offering services online through tools that include Zoom or YouTube.

“Guidelines for drive-in services were provided as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan to support requests from places of worship who wish to serve a larger gathering of congregants by providing drive-in worship. They are currently allowed.”

As the pandemic continues, many churches are trying to find ways to stay connected within their respective community.

The Diocese of Qu’Appelle recently matched $41,000 raised by Anglicans across the province which has been donated to various community groups.

