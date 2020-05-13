Coronavirus outbreak: No exemptions for Indigenous or religious groups for mass gatherings, says Saskatchewan premier
On Wednesday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe responded to a question regarding RCMP being dispatched to break up an Indigenous sacred ceremony, stating that the coronavirus does not discriminate and that large group gatherings of any kind currently remain unsafe. Moe added that other religious groups are finding ways around in-person large gatherings during the pandemic, as there are no exemptions for any religious groups regarding physical distancing rules.