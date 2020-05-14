Manufacturing mobile handwashing stations saves Beauharnois metal company

Send this page to someone via email

Manufacturing and selling mobile handwashing stations has kept a small South Shore company afloat during the coronavirus health crisis.

Within a three-week period, ACL Industries transitioned from commercial metal transformation and design to distributing mobile sanitary units.

“It’s given us a chance to survive through these hard times,” ACL Industries spokesperson Pierre Thibeault said.

The company situated in Beauharnois, 30 minutes south of Montreal, has already sold 30 stations with another 20 orders pending.

READ MORE: Quebec company converts self-serve windshield washer fluid dispenser into hand sanitizer pump

In a last-ditch effort to save his business, ACL owner Christian Laberge started sketching designs for the mobile sinks.

His first design relied heavily on the use of a large recycling bin as the water container.

Story continues below advertisement

“He put a couple of ideas on paper and boom — one thing led to another,” Thibeault said.

4:21 How to properly wash your hands How to properly wash your hands

The idea soon evolved into five different models made from an aluminum frame.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The different stations vary in price starting at $1,000 for the base model and can go up to $2,400.

As the province gradually begins to re-open, demand for these mobile stations is steadily increasing.

Daycare centers , construction companies and sporting facilities being the biggest buyers thus far according to ACL Industries.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/HZ348fNl52 — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) May 14, 2020

All units are self-contained, needing no exterior water source, and hold several gallons.

Each model is completely mobile and several features, including heated water, can be added.

READ MORE: Coronavirus means handwashing, lots of it. But it doesn’t have to mean dry skin

As the province gradually begins to reopen, demand for these mobile stations is steadily increasing.

Daycare centers, construction companies, business and sporting facilities being the biggest buyers thus far, according to Laberge.

Story continues below advertisement

“I am starting to get a lot more calls and people showing interest in the product, ” Laberge said.

READ MORE: Montreal’s reopening may be pushed back again amid coronavirus crisis, Quebec premier says

With sales continuing to rise, Laberge says he will continue production and expects it to increase in the coming weeks.

“I have created a good product,” he said. “I will continue to see it evolve over time, to make it even better.”