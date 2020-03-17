Coronavirus means handwashing, lots of it. But it doesn’t have to mean dry skin

Send this page to someone via email

Frequent handwashing is one of the most effective ways to combat the spread of COVID-19, according to Canadian public health officials and the World Health Organization.

But cold, dry winter air is enough to cause cracked skin, and an increase in washing and sanitizing hands can make it even worse.

So how can you continue to engage in important handwashing practices while preventing skin irritation and redness?

According to Dr. Julia Carroll, a dermatologist at Toronto’s Compass Dermatology and lecturer at the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Medicine, using a moisturizing soap and hand cream directly after can give you relief.

“Handwashing and then moisturizing is similar to what we do with our hair; we wash our hair with shampoo and then we condition,” Carroll said.

“We need to get into that mentality.”

How handwashing affects skin

Our skin naturally produces oils and waxes that act as a protectant to our hands, Carroll said. Increased handwashing and use of sanitizer strips those oils away and makes skin more vulnerable.

When you have water on your hands, the air pulls out that water on your skin and it goes into the air, leaving your hands dry.

“The air is trying to pull water from any source that it can, and the skin is a great source of water,” Carroll said.

For those who suffer from dry hands or preexisting skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, over washing can make them worse.

Sabrina Landry, a barista at a coffee shop in Toronto, said she has to wash her hands and sanitize surfaces at work more frequently due to coronavirus.

Her cafe has implemented important health measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including increased cleaning and sanitizing.

“I swear my hands have never been so dry in my life,” Landry said. “My hands hurt so much.”

Waterloo-based entrepreneur Chanakya Ramdev has also experienced dry skin, as he has been washing his hands more often to protect himself and others from COVID-19.

The increased handwashing and sanitizing has caused the skin under a ring Ramdev wears to peel and crack.

“It feels like I’m just ripping my skin out.” Tweet This

Treating dry skin

For people like Landry and Ramdev whose skin is very dry, rough and irritated, thicker, oil-based products are best, Carroll said.

Carroll said it is better to use hand cream rather than lotion because cream is oil-based, whereas lotion is water-based and will cause more dryness.

When buying a hand cream, she added, avoid products with retinol as an ingredient. This is usually found in anti-aging serums and it is a form of a chemical exfoliation.

“It takes off some top layers of the skin,” she explained.

“It’s great for anti-aging, but when we’re trying to keep the barrier intact and the skin less irritated, retinol would be counterproductive for that.”

Instead, look for a hand cream with “a combination of emollient and occlusive” ingredients, Carroll previously told Global News. “These act as a physical barrier to prevent water loss.”

These agents also prevent external factors (like water from handwashing) from drying your skin and they lock in the moisture your skin already has.

Lanolin, mineral oil and silicone are examples of occlusives, and emollients are ingredients like plant oils, mineral oils and shea and cocoa butter.

Humectants, like glycerin, honey and aloe vera, are also helpful for keeping your skin moisturized.

When Ramdev was grocery shopping last week, he cut his hands several times while carrying boxes because his skin was so dry from washing.

“I applied hand sanitizer and it felt like I touched a live electrical wire.” Tweet This

Carroll said it is important to prevent dryness because cracked skin can lead to a skin infection.

“The best defence is an offence and just to stay ahead of it,” she said.

— With files from Global News’ Meghan Collie

