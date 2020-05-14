Menu

Teenage girl accidentally hits, kills dad while learning to park truck

By Meaghan Wray Global News
Posted May 14, 2020 11:35 am
A 15-year-old girl accidentally hit and killed her father while learning how to park a pickup truck on Tuesday in Tarpon Springs, Fla.
A 15-year-old girl accidentally hit and killed her father while learning how to park a pickup truck on Tuesday in Tarpon Springs, Fla.

A teenage girl was learning how to park a pickup truck when she hit and killed her father on Tuesday in Florida.

Her 46-year-old father was reportedly teaching her how to park his 2017 Ford pickup truck in the parking lot of Anderson Park in Tarpon Springs, the Associated Press (AP) reports.

READ MORE: Who is Breonna Taylor? Black EMT shot dead in her own home by police in Louisville, Ky.

He was standing in front of the truck, expecting the 15-year-old to back into the parking spot when she accidentally accelerated. The truck drove over a curb, pinning him against a tree.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, the girl was trying to help her father, the AP says.

READ MORE: 5-year-old boy pulled over while driving to California to ‘buy’ a Lamborghini

The man was taken to AdventHealth North Pinellas Hospital after the 5:30 p.m. incident and was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m., a spokesperson for the Tarpon Springs Police Department told People.

The crash is currently under investigation, and the names of the girl and her father have not been released.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

