Legault heads to Montreal as coronavirus crisis grips city

Montreal, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Canada, is getting a visit from Quebec’s premier on Thursday as the reopening date for the area looms.

François Legault is in the region hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic to meet with Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and local public health authorities.

The health crisis continues to bear down on Montreal despite strict social-distancing and lockdown measures over the past eight weeks.

Montreal accounts for roughly half of the province’s cases, with more than 20,000 infections as of Wednesday. The respiratory illness has killed 2,000 people from the area since the pandemic began in March.

Amid high hospitalization and infection rates, both provincial and local officials have said this week they are concerned about the situation in Montreal. However, Legault says he has no plans to isolate the region from the rest of Quebec.

Testing is being ramped up in boroughs where there have been outbreaks and a surge in cases, including Montreal North. As part of the measures, mobile testing units are also being deployed to affected areas.

Local health authorities said last week that they need to be able to quickly identify infections in order to do contract tracing and prevent community outbreaks.

Legault’s visit comes on the heels of sobering projections from the province’s public health institute showing that deaths could soar if confinement measures are lifted in Montreal.

The Quebec government plans to reopen elementary schools, daycares and businesses in Greater Montreal on May 25, but Legault has said that date could be pushed back again if conditions aren’t met.

— With files from the Canadian Press