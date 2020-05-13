B.C. premier expected to extend COVID-19 state of emergency for fourth time

Send this page to someone via email

Premier John Horgan is expected to once again extend the provincial state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday during his weekly media availability.

Joined by Energy Minister Bruce Ralston, Horgan is scheduled to make an announcement and take questions from reporters at 1:30 p.m.

The premier is also expected to also outline MLAs’ return of the B.C. Legislature.

Last week, Horgan and other officials released details of how the province would slowly begin to restart the economy, schools and health services, starting mid-May.

The news conference will be carried live here on our website, BC1, CKNW, and the Global BC Facebook page.

