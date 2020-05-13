Menu

Politics

B.C. premier expected to extend COVID-19 state of emergency for fourth time

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 3:51 pm
Updated May 13, 2020 4:20 pm
WATCH: Premier John Horgan will speak at 1:30 p.m. PT in his weekly availability and COVID-19 update.

Premier John Horgan is expected to once again extend the provincial state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday during his weekly media availability.

Joined by Energy Minister Bruce Ralston, Horgan is scheduled to make an announcement and take questions from reporters at 1:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Premier John Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry take your COVID-19 questions at Global BC town hall

The premier is also expected to also outline MLAs’ return of the B.C. Legislature.

Last week, Horgan and other officials released details of how the province would slowly begin to restart the economy, schools and health services, starting mid-May.

The news conference will be carried live here on our website, BC1, CKNW, and the Global BC Facebook page.

Global BC COVID-19 Town Hall: May 12
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusJohn HorganState Of EmergencyBC LegislatureBruce Ralston
