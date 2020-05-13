New Brunswick pandemic response gets top marks from public policy expert

Send this page to someone via email

A leading expert in public policy says the New Brunswick government deserves top marks for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Donald Savoie cautions that rebuilding the economy will require a different set of skills.

Savoie, the Canada Research Chair in Public Administration and Governance at the University of Moncton, says the Tory minority government of Premier Blaine Higgs was quick to take measures to address the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: No new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday He says the government's decision to create an all-party COVID-19 committee served the province particularly well.

However, Savoie says once that committee is disbanded it will be a political free-for-all when it comes to criticizing efforts to rebuild the economy.

Green Leader David Coon says individuals and businesses will all need help.

He says the province needs to become more self-sufficient, and the government should look to have New Brunswick companies provide goods and services that were previously imported.

READ MORE: New Brunswick to provide coronavirus update as dentist offices begin reopening Wednesday This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2020.