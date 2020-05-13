Menu

Health

New Brunswick pandemic response gets top marks from public policy expert

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 13, 2020 12:29 pm
Updated May 13, 2020 12:32 pm
Donald J. Savoie, eminent Canadian political scholar says New Brunswick did well during the pandemic, but reopening the economy will be a challenge.
Donald J. Savoie, eminent Canadian political scholar says New Brunswick did well during the pandemic, but reopening the economy will be a challenge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO
A leading expert in public policy says the New Brunswick government deserves top marks for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Donald Savoie cautions that rebuilding the economy will require a different set of skills.
Savoie, the Canada Research Chair in Public Administration and Governance at the University of Moncton, says the Tory minority government of Premier Blaine Higgs was quick to take measures to address the novel coronavirus.

He says the government’s decision to create an all-party COVID-19 committee served the province particularly well.
However, Savoie says once that committee is disbanded it will be a political free-for-all when it comes to criticizing efforts to rebuild the economy.
Green Leader David Coon says individuals and businesses will all need help.
He says the province needs to become more self-sufficient, and the government should look to have New Brunswick companies provide goods and services that were previously imported.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2020.
© 2020 The Canadian Press
