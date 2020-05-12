New Brunswick announced Tuesday that it will reopen provincial parks and other major tourist attractions during the coming weeks as the province continues to move into Phase 2 (orange) of its COVID-19 recovery plan.

As part of the orange phase, New Brunswick households can choose to spend time with one other household if both households agree to the arrangement.

The orange phase also allows for elective surgeries and priority health services to resume.

“The tourism industry plays an important economic role in each region of the province. That is why we are pleased to be moving into a new phase of the recovery plan, which allows more services to be provided to New Brunswickers,” Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Bruce Fitch said in a press release. “All appropriate measures will be in place to ensure the safety of visitors and employees. Services will be offered differently than before but, by following the public health directives, we will be able to enjoy again the wonders and beauty of our province while continuing to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.” READ MORE: Coronavirus — Some New Brunswick businesses unhappy with abrupt transition into reopening According to the province, parks and attractions will reopen with limited services, no events and no programming or co-ordinated activities. The following provincial parks will reopen with services limited to trails and beaches, public washrooms, limited restaurant services and seasonal and daily camping: On May 14: Oak Bay On May 15: Mactaquac New River Beach Anchorage (Grand Manan Island) Fundy Trail Parkway On May 22: Herring Cove (Campobello Island) Mount Carleton Murray Beach Parlee Beach De la République Val-Comeau Sugarloaf Provincial Park will also reopen on May 22 with services limited to trails, public washrooms and seasonal and daily camping, as well as the bike park with chairlift service. The Village Historique Acadien will open on June 9, the Hopewell Rocks Provincial Park on June 5 and the New Brunswick Botanical Garden on June 6. Kings Landing will also open Wednesday to Sunday starting June 3 with limited services. The province said no date has been established yet for the following provincial tourist attractions: Cape Enrage, Miscou Island (lighthouse and visitor information centre), Doak Provincial Heritage Place and Bonar Law Provincial Heritage Place. Sheriff Andrews Provincial Heritage Place, Ministers Island Provincial Heritage Place and MacDonald Farm Provincial Heritage Place are also some of the tourist attractions that are yet to reopen. — With files from Global News’ Alexander Quon

