New Brunswick to provide coronavirus update as dentist offices begin reopening Wednesday

New Brunswick health officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell are set to lead the press conference on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. AT.

Their public health update comes as the province continues to reopen under the “orange” phase of its COVID-19 recovery.

The New Brunswick Dental Society has said that its members will be permitted to reopen on Wednesday.

It will be the first time in more than two months that anything other than emergency dental procedures will be permitted to be carried out.

The society said that in the early stages of reopening, it wants dentists to prioritize patients based on their needs.

Dental clinics are required to follow a number of strict changes to their normal procedures.

As of Wednesday, the number of COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick remains at 120.

The number of active cases is two, and 118 people have recovered. Neither of the patients with active cases are in hospital.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

