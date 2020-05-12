No new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported no new cases on COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the number of confirmed cases in the province remaining at 120.

According to the province, the number of active cases is two, and 118 people have recovered. Neither of the patients with active cases is in hospital.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Saint John cruise season sees more cancellations

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Moreover, as of Tuesday, 18,379 tests have been conducted.

New Brunswick is currently in Phase 2 (orange) of its COVID-19 recovery, which is aimed at the reopening of businesses and activities while working to prevent a resurgence of transmission.

READ MORE: Partial remains of Canadian Forces pilot killed in helicopter crash recovered

During this time, New Brunswick is reminding people to further slow the spread of the virus by staying within their two-household bubble, frequently washing their hands and maintaining two metres of physical distance from others.

Story continues below advertisement

If anyone is experiencing one or two of the symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever, sore throat, runny nose and headache, public health officials advise they call 811.