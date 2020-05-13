Almonte Country Haven announces 2 more coronavirus-related deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Two more residents at an Almonte, Ont., long-term care facility have died as a result of the coronavirus.

An update from Almonte Country Haven sent out Wednesday noted that staff had been hopeful, since there has been a long gap in deaths and new infections at the home.

On May 4, the home announced that the death toll had risen by four to 25.

On Wednesday, they said the death toll has risen by two. A spokesperson for the home said it was a hard hit for the staff who are still working to care for the residents during the outbreak.

“Our staff remain vigilant in ensuring all care directives are in place as laid out by the province and we are working hard to prioritize the health, safety and comfort of all our residents,” a statement from Almonte Country Haven said.

As of May 4, over 50 surviving residents had tested positive for the virus.

The home did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

In their emailed statement, Almonte Country Haven said Wednesday that it is currently working with the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit to retest all residents who live in the home, including those whose cases are deemed resolved.

The rural region has seen a high number of COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities, with over half of its 319 lab-confirmed cases found in such facilities.

The majority of the region’s 46 COVID-19-related deaths — 43 of them — were seen in long-term care facilities.

